The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and Women’s Track & Field athletes of the week for the fourth week of the outdoor season.
East Central’s Aspel Kiprob and Harding’s Kelmen de Carvalho claimed the Men’s awards while the Lady Bisons’ Lisa Retailleau
plus Oklahoma Baptist’s Olivia Tate and Anisha Henderson garnered the Women’s honors.
GAC MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Aspel Kiprob, So., East Central, Nakuru, Kenya
Kiprob took first in the 5,000-meter run at the Friends University Invitational with a time of 14:13.94. His time broke the school record set by Olympian Juan Pacheco. His time earned him an NCAA provisional mark. It ranks as the seventh-best time in the country.
GAC MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Kelmen de Carvalho, Fr., Harding, Hechingen, Germany
Kelmen de Carvalho scored an NCAA provisional qualifying total of 6,866 points in the decathlon. He broke the school record of 6,561 points, set by Matt Hipshire in 2022. De Calvalho's score
ranks the best in Division II this season, more than 400 points clear of second place. His total represents the third-best score in GAC history.
GAC WOMEN’S CO-TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Lisa Retailleau, Jr., Harding, La Verrie, France
Retailleau ran a provisional time in the 400-meter hurdles as she finished 20th at the Texas Relays with a time of 1:01.92 seconds. She placed second amongst non-Division I participants. The time ranks as the second-fastest in school history. Her time leads the GAC and ranks 10th in Division II.
GAC WOMEN’S CO-TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Olivia Tate, Fr., Oklahoma Baptist, Beggs, Oklahoma
Tate registered a career-best in the 200-meter dash at the Bobcat Invitational as she turned in a time of 23.97 seconds,
the second-fastest among non-Division I competitors. She earned an NCAA provisional mark with her time. She ran the second leg of the Bison’s 4x100-meter team that took fourth in a time of 47.01 seconds.
GAC WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Anisha Henderson, So., Oklahoma Baptist, Plano, Texas
Henderson retained her position atop the GAC performance list in the long jump as she cleared six meters for the first time in her career as she jumped 6.02 meters at the Bobcat Invitational. She placed fifth in the event and she defeated multiple Division I participants. She ran the opening leg on the 4x100 team.