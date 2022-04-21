The Great American Conference announced its fifth Track & Field Athlete of the Week accolades for the 2022 outdoor season.
Oklahoma Baptist’s Mary McKey and Harding’s Cara Mason won the Women’s honors while the Bisons’ Dakarai Bush and Austin Parrish garnered the Men’s awards.
GAC WOMEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Mary McKey, Oklahoma Baptist, So., Edmond, Oklahoma
McKey won the 400-meter hurdles at the Sooner Invitational - a race that featured five Division I schools, including Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Nebraska. Her winning time, 1:00.41 represented a personal best and earned her an NCAA Provisional mark. The time ranks as the seventh-fastest in Division II this season.
GAC WOMEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Cara Mason, Harding, Sr., North Lima, Ohio
Mason took first in the hammer throw and placed second in the shot put at the Rhodes College 7-Way Meet. Her distance in the hammer throw, 50.58 meters, set the top mark in the conference this season, 2.75 meters clear of second place. She placed second to her teammate, Cooper Moon, in the shot put with a throw of 12.92 meters.
GAC MEN’S TRACK ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Dakarai Bush, Harding, So., Tatum, Texas
Bush played a role in four victories at the Rhodes College 7-Way Meet. He took first in both the 400 and the 110 hurdles, ran the second leg of the 4x100-meter relay and anchored the winning 4x400-meter relay team. He ran an NCAA Provisional time in the 110 and he ran a personal best in the 400. The 4x400 time of 3:12.16 ranks seventh in the country.
GAC MEN’S FIELD ATHLETE OF THE WEEK
Austin Parrish, Harding, Sr., Carthage, Texas
Parrish won the pole vault at the Rhodes College 7-Way Meet when he cleared 5.22 meters. His mark represented a personal best in the outdoor version of the event as well as an NCAA Provisional vault. He ranks second in the conference and sixth in Division II.
Nominated from Southern Arkansas were Kamrin Hooks, Sr., Irieyanna Wilson, Fr., Brandon Sofi, Fr., and Darius Trimble, Sr.