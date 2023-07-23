Year two of the Brad Smiley Era of Southern Arkansas football will feature five home games.
Tickets are now on sale for all five of the games that will be contested inside Wilkins Stadium at Rip Powell Field this season. Tickets for Mid-October's Murphy USA Classic, which will see SAU once again serve as the home team, will be made available at a later date.
"Our goal has always been to offer our great fans affordable ticket packages for all of our sports each and every year," said SAU Director of Athletics Steve Browning. "We understand that at any given sporting event on our campus, a majority of our crowd are people from our community and we are deeply grateful for their unwavering support. Because of that support, we want to make attending an SAU athletic event safe, fun, family-friendly, and affordable. We look forward to seeing our fans back out supporting our Muleriders this upcoming athletic year."
Season tickets (football, basketball, baseball, softball) along with general admission tickets for 2023-2024 Mulerider Athletic events will be sold online as a result of the department's on-going digital ticketing partnership with Hometown Ticketing which was announced on December 10, 2020.
Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment when purchasing tickets at the gate on game days; credit/debit card transactions only.
Current SAU students and faculty/staff members will continue to receive free admission, but will only be admitted by requesting tickets through Hometown Ticketing per the policy put in place by the department beginning with the 2021-22 season.
2023-24 All-Sports Passes will allow Mulerider fans the opportunity to attend all home football, basketball, baseball, and softball games for one low-discounted rate. Adult Individual All-Sports Passes are $70, Student/Senior Citizen passes are $60, and Family Passes are $160.
All-Sports Adult Individual Season Passes and Student/Senior Citizen Passes will allow one person entry to all home Mulerider Athletic events.
All-Sports Family Passes will allow four family members entry to all Mulerider Athletic home events. Football Reserved Season Passes will allow entry for one individual to the reserved seating section at all Mulerider football home games.
Fans will have the option to have a hard copy or a digital copy of their season pass. Hard copies must be purchased before August 4th in order to receive them in time for the start of football season.
If any SAU faculty/staff member would like to request a hard copy of their all-sports pass, please contact SAU Assistant Director of Athletics for Facilities and Events Chris Vann at (870) 235-4137 or at christophervann@saumag.edu.
Hard copies will be mailed to the athletic department and can be picked up by the fan upon delivery. If a fan cannot pick their pass up at the athletic department, passes will be available for pickup at Will Call at home football events. Digital copies will go straight to the fan's device and can be used to scan for all home events.
If you have any questions regarding tickets, please contact SAU Assistant Director of Athletics for Facilities and Events Chris Vann at (870) 235-4137 or at christophervann@saumag.edu.
All-Sports Season Pass Prices:
Adult Individual Pass: $70
Student/Senior Citizen Pass: $60
Family Pass: $160