Ouachita Baptist owns the lead in the race for the Great American Conference All-Sports Commissioner’s Cup and the President’s Trophy following the fall sports seasons.
The Tigers lead Harding, the 2021-22 All-Sports champion, by 2.25 points for the Commissioner’s Cup and by almost five percentage points for the President’s Trophy.
The Tigers claimed titles in women’s cross country, the first in program history, and football, their sixth in 11 years. When combined with a second-place finish in women’s soccer, a fourth-place result in men’s cross country and a tie for fourth in volleyball Ouachita Baptist amassed 43.5 points out of a possible 51 for an 85.3 percent score for the President’s Trophy, Harding claimed its sixth regular-season title in volleyball.
The Bisons finished second in football and men’s cross country.
The Lady Bisons added a fourth-place showing in women’s cross country. Harding scored 41 points for an 80.4 percentage.
East Central closed the fall in third place in both standings. Buoyed by an eighth men’s cross country championship in 12 seasons, the Tigers totaled 37 points for a 72.6 percentage.
Oklahoma Baptist placed fourth in both standings with 33.5 points and a 65.7 percentage. The Bison finished second in volleyball and third in women’s cross country, men’s cross country and women’s soccer.
Southwestern Oklahoma State finished in fifth in the Commissioner’s Cup race while Arkansas Tech took fifth in the President’s Trophy standings. The Bulldogs captured their sixth women’s soccer title and finished third in volleyball.
The Golden Suns finished as the runner up at the Women’s Cross Country Championships. Southern Nazarene took seventh on the Commissioner’s Cup side and eighth for the President's Trophy.
Southern Arkansas held the opposite positions. Northwestern Oklahoma State, Henderson State, Southeastern Oklahoma State and Arkansas-Monticello maintained the final four slots.
The GAC determines the winner of the Commissioner’s Cup to the GAC school that totals the most cumulative points in the 14 countable sports of men’s and women’s cross country, football, volleyball, women’s soccer, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s tennis, men’s women’s track & field, men’s and women’s golf, softball and baseball while the President’s Trophy goes to the program that earns the highest percentage of points based on the sports they sponsor.