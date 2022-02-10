Magnolia High School senior Jay Todd Baker recently signed a letter of intent to play football for the Southern Arkansas University Muleriders.
Baker finished an outstanding career as a punter/kicker for the Magnolia Panther football team.
While playing for the Panthers, Baker was a two-time All-Conference and All-State selection. He was named the 2021 5A South Outstanding Punter/Kicker and selected to play in the 2022 FCA Arkansas vs Texas All-Star Game. During his high school career, Baker averaged 41.3 yards per punt and had an 89% conversion rate for his field goals and extra points. He also scored 157 points for MHS during his career.
Jay Todd is the son of Carey Baker and the late Jamie Baker.