Southern Arkansas football returns to the gridiron on Thursday night as the Muleriders play host to Northwestern Oklahoma State.
The Great American Conference week one opener against the Rangers ushers in a new era of Mulerider Football as Brad Smiley enters year one as the program's sixth head coach of its NCAA Era (1995-96). Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
CLICK HERE for live coverage links.
Optimism for a fresh start abounds around a program not far removed from a stretch of 39 wins across five 7+ win campaigns from 2015 to 2019.
Last season, Southern Arkansas suffered just its second below-.500 finish to a season as a GAC member and its first since 2011.
The Muleriders return three All-GAC performers from last year's squad. Redshirt sophomore Jariq Scales, the 2021 GAC Freshman of the Year, and grad wideout Micah Small headline the offensive returners for Smiley in year one. Both playmakers are coming off historic yardage campaigns a season ago, while graduate placekicker Austin Wilkerson, a Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) All-Super Region 3 performer as a senior, returns to bolster the special teams unit.
Forty-five letterman return from the 2021 team with a dozen starters (5O, 7D) back for Southern Arkansas. Multi-formational and multi-personnel on offense, the Muleriders will feature a good mixture of familiar skill position players as well as several offensive newcomers set to impact early. Defensively, SAU boasts a deep and highly skillful front that reloaded after seeing two key pieces not return in 2022 and bolstered the next two levels with key transfers.
The Rangers, under seventh-year head coach Matt Walters, return 51 letterman, including 11 starters.
Thursday's tilt will be the 12th meeting between the two programs and ninth consecutive matchup. The Muleriders hold the series advantage at 9-2, have won three straight, are 4-1 at home and unbeaten in three contests against the Rangers since the latter joined the GAC in 2013.
Since becoming an NCAA member in 1996, Southern Arkansas is 16-9 in season openers with an 8-4 mark in season-opening home games. In the team's 10 seasons in the GAC, the Muleriders are 7-3 in season openers having won six of their previous seven.