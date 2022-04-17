SHAWNEE, OK – Three runs was all Southern Arkansas needed Saturday as transfer pitcher Wyatt Marr put together an incredible performance, limiting Oklahoma Baptist to one run over nine innings in a 3-1 victory.
The win moves the Muleriders to 31-9 (23-4 GAC) on the year. SAU holds a five-game lead over the second-best team in the Great American Conference, Henderson State (29-18, 18-9 GAC).
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
Marr, the long-haired lefty from Fresno, TX, moves to 6-0 on the year after pitching a complete 9.0 inning game. He worked around seven hits and only allowed one run in the outing while picking up three strikeouts and only walking one.
SAU jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a Brett McGee single to right field that scored Chris Sutton, who was hit by the first pitch of the game to reach base safely. The Muleriders posted their other two runs one inning later in the top of the second.
McGee picked up his second RBI of the day on a sac fly to left field that scored Riley Orr. Brandon Nicoll followed that up with a double to right center that pushed across Sutton to make it 3-0 in favor of SAU.
OKBU's one run came in the bottom of the fourth inning as it scored on a groundout to second base. The Bison starter, Brek Galbreath, had a solid outing as he pitched 8.2 innings and struck out 13 on nine hits. The Muleriders three runs were enough to keep OKBU at bay behind Marr's strong outing.
Sutton picked up three hits in the game, while Nicoll connected on two base hits to pick up two RBI. McGee, Tucker Burton, Ty Manning and Jacob Martinez all collected base knocks for SAU.
The Muleriders will be back in action on Tuesday afternoon as they will take on Mississippi College at 3 p.m. in Magnolia.