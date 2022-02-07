Southern Arkansas lost two softball games Sunday at the ATU Winter Invitational in Conroe, TX.
The Muleriders dropped its opener 4-3 to Texas A&M International and was blanked 6-0 by Angelo State to fall to 1-3 on the season.
Game 1
Texas A&M International 4, Southern Arkansas 3
In the opener, Southern Arkansas recorded six hits, one of which was a run-scoring double with two outs off the bat of senior Madison Monson that plated freshman transfer Gracie King to tie the game at one in the top of the fourth inning.
The Dustdevils got on the board with the game's first run in the second inning on a throwing error and in the home half of the fifth inning, TAMIU jumped out to a 4-1 lead on a three-run home run with two outs in the frame. The three-run cushion would almost not be enough for TAMIU.
Monson plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning to cut the Dustdevil lead to two at 4-2. In the seventh, sophomore Jaxynn Dyson singled with two outs to score grad transfer Jade Miller and bring SAU to within a run of tying the game, but the Muleriders would strand runners at second and third in the final at bat for the second-consecutive game.
Freshman transfer Macie Welch tossed five innings surrendering six hits and three earned runs with three strikeouts and a walk, while grad transfer Baylie Thornhill pitched the sixth allowing one hit with a strikeout.
Game 2
Angelo State 6, Southern Arkansas 0
Against No. 18 Angelo State, the Muleriders managed just two hits. Senior Sarah Evans delivered a double to leadoff the sixth and sophomore Makana Morton recorded a single back in the third inning. A solo shot by ASU's Paxton Scheurer in the first inning and a three-run blast by Scheurer in the third inning were more than enough run support for the Rambelles' Genesis Armendariz.
Freshman transfer Sydney Ward picked up six strikeouts in the loss as she worked five innings allowing five hits and four earned runs. Freshman transfer Kiana Pogroszewski tossed the final two innings allowing one hit, one run and a walk with four strikeouts.
Southern Arkansas closes out its five-game slate at the ATU Winter Invite on Monday with a 1 p.m. first pitch against No. 20 Central Oklahoma.