The Great American Conference announced the 10th Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Southern Nazarene’s Gage Porter garnered Offensive Player; East Central’s Devon Roush claimed Defensive Player and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Ashton Hamby earned Special Team Player of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Gage Porter, Southern Nazarene, QB, Gr., Elk City, Oklahoma
Porter broke the GAC’s single-season record for rushing yards after he ran for 149 in the Crimson Storm’s dramatic 49-44 win at Southern Arkansas. In recording his ninth 100-yard game of the season, he scored four rushing touchdowns and threw for another. He ran in the winning score with only seven seconds left. His 1,587 rushing yards rank second in all of college football.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Devon Roush, East Central, ILB, Jr., Manvel, Texas
Roush led a stout Tiger defense that shut out Arkansas-Monticello, 16-0. He registered a team-leading 11 tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss. The shutout represented the first for the Tigers since September 19, 2015. The defense did not allow the Weevils to drive closer than the Tigers’ 32-yard line and the longest Weevil offensive play went for only 13 yards.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Ashton Hamby, Southwestern Oklahoma State, DB, So., Mont Belvieu, Texas
Hamby made two important plays on Harding punts on Saturday. In the first quarter, he forced a fumble recovered by Logan Engle in Harding territory. SWOSU scored eight plays later. In the fourth quarter, he blocked a punt that Keldric Martin scooped up and scored to give the Bulldogs a 23-21 lead.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Jariq Scales, Jacob Berry, LB; Austin Wilkerson, K.