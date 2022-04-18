The Great American Conference announced the Baseball Weekly awards for the 11th week of the 2022 season. Southern Nazarene’s Cole Embrey captured Player of the Week and Harding’s Joel Barker earned Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Cole Embrey, Southern Nazarene, OF, Sr., Mustang, Oklahoma
After not homering in any of his first 35 games of the season, Embrey extended his streak of games with a home run to four as he hit two against Mid-America Christian on Tuesday and one in each of the Crimson Storm’s first two games against Arkansas-Monticello. Saturday’s 11-6 win represented the Crimson Storm’s first win against UAM since February 19, 2016.
GAC BASEBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Joel Barker, Harding, SP, Sr., Russellville, Arkansas
Barker won his fifth-straight start as he recorded a three-hit shutout of Northwestern Oklahoma State on Friday as he improved to 8-2. He did not allow any Ranger to reach third base. He struck out three and did not issue a walk. He has not allowed a walk in his last 16.0 innings of work.
Southern Arkansas University nominated Chris Sutton, 2B.