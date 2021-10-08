The Great American Conference announced the league’s fifth Runners of the Week awards for the 2021 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Emma Downing won the Women’s honor and Ouachita’s Whit Lawrence claimed the Men’s accolade.
GAC WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Emma Downing, Oklahoma Baptist, Sr., Yukon, Oklahoma
Downing recorded the fastest time out of the 26 GAC runners that competed at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Invitational. She posted a 17:34.0 time to place 27th overall and eighth among Division II runners. The Bison finished 20th overall and eighth amongst Division II teams.
GAC MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Whit Lawrence, Ouachita, Fr., Mountain Home, Arkansas
Lawrence scored the first individual title of his career as he crossed the line first at the Ouachita Invitational. He paced the Tigers to a team title after he ran a 25:28.0 on the 8K course. He won by 13 seconds and the Tigers won by 13 points after placing seven runners amongst the top 12 finishers.