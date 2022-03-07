SHAWNEE, OK -- Leading by just one point at halftime, Southwestern Oklahoma outscored Arkansas Tech by 21 points in the third quarter en route to an 89-68 victory in Sunday’s Great American Conference Women’s Basketball Championship final from FireLake Arena.
The Lady Bulldogs (29-4) shot just 30.0 percent in the opening half and led 25-24. In the third quarter, they made 14-of-20 shots including 6-of-7 3-point tries. GAC Player of the Year Makyra Tramble and Karly Gore combined for 21 of SWOSU’s 35 points. They hit all four 3-point attempts.
As a team, Southwestern finished the game 16-for-24 on its 3-point tries. The 16 makes and the 66.7 percentage both established GAC Championship single-game records.
Tramble added the Tournament MVP award to her collection of accolades. She scored 22 points and added seven rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks. Lauren Ramey and Macy Gore earned All-Tournament honors. Ramey averaged 18.0 points per game for the week. She shot 59.5 percent from the floor and made 61.5 percent of her 3-point attempts. She grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds on Sunday. Gore averaged 17.0 points in the three games and went 9-for-19 from the 3-point arc.
Tori Lasker paced Arkansas Tech (16-13) with a game-high 23 points. She averaged a team-leading 18.3 points per game to garner a spot on the All-Tournament Team. Jayana Sanders made the All-Tournament Team for the third time in her career after she scored 14 points in the final. Alex Hill filled out the Golden Suns representation on the team. She averaged a double-double - 10.3 points and 10.0 rebounds – in Tech’s three games.
Harding’s Sage Hawley and Henderson State’s Ashley Farrar rounded out the eight-member All-Tournament Team.
The Lady Bulldogs earned the GAC automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Championships. This year’s appearance marks five straight tournament berths for the program. They entered the week ranked second in the Central Region rankings.