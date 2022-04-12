The Great American Conference has announced the Baseball Weekly awards for the 10th week of the 2022 season.
Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Cameron French earned Player of the Week while Ouachita’s Beau Burson and Southern Arkansas’ Jeremy Adorno shared Pitcher of the Week.
GAC BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Cameron French, Southeastern Oklahoma State, DH, So., Schoolcraft, Michigan
French went 10-for-15 in the Savage Storm’s four games last week. In Saturday’s doubleheader against Southwestern Oklahoma State, he collected eight hits - a home run, two doubles and two triple - as the Savage Storm scored 33 runs in two wins. He went 6-
for-7 in game two with eight RBI. He finished with 11 RBI for the week.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Beau Burson, Ouachita, SP, Sr., Smackover, Arkansas
Burson registered a career-high 11 strikeouts in pitching the Tigers to 3-0 win against Arkansas-Monticello. He scattered five hits - four singles - in picking up his fifth win of the season. He recorded the first shutout of his career as Ouachita earned its first shutout of the season.
GAC BASEBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Jeremy Adorno, Southern Arkansas, SP, Fr., Kissimmee, Florida
Adorno improved to a Division II-leading 10-0 as he pitched 8.0 scoreless innings against Harding. He surrendered only three hits and gave up just two walks. He struck out 11 - his fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the season - to increase his total to 91 to lead all of college baseball. He lowered his ERA to 2.03.
Also nominated from Southern Arkansas University was Tucker Burton, DH.