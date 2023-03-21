The Great American Conference announced the Softball award winners for the seventh week of the 2023 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Adi Reese earned Player of the Week and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Reese Taylor captured Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Adi Reese, Oklahoma Baptist, 2B, Sr., Whitewater, Kansas
Reese hit .435 with three multi-hit games as the Bison went 5-2 last week. She hit four home runs, scored seven times and drove in 11 runs. She notched a multi-home-run game in game two of their doubleheader against Southwest Baptist. She entered the week with one home run and eight RBI through her first 77 at bats.
GAC SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Reese Taylor, Southeastern Oklahoma State, RHP, Jr., Woden, Texas
Taylor improved to 6-4 as she collected wins against East Central and Henderson State. Against the Tigers, she struck out three and registered a complete game victory. Against the Reddies, she tossed a two-hit shutout. She carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. She struck out a season-high 10 batters. She produced a 0.48 ERA and held the opponents to a .189 average.
Jaxynn Dyson, SS, and Baylie Thornhill, RHP, were Southern Arkansas’ nominees for the week.