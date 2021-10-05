The Great American Conference announced the league’s fifth Football Players of the Week for the 2021 season. Ouachita’s Isaac Edwards earned Offensive Player; Henderson State’s Deldric Shields and Temo Martinez claimed the Defensive and Special Teams awards.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Isaac Edwards, Ouachita, RB, Fr., Hawkins, Texas
Edwards carried the load in the Tigers’ 64-17 win against Northwestern Oklahoma State. On 21 attempts, he ran for 190 yards, including a 72-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter. He entered the week with 53 yards on the season. As a team, Ouachita rushed for 442 yards and averaged 10.0 yards per carry.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Deldric Shields, Henderson State, DB, Jr., Pittsburg, Texas
Shields took advantage of his first start of the season as he led the Reddies with a career-best 11 tackles in their 27-24 road win against Southeastern Oklahoma State. He recorded an interception at the end of the first half and added a key pass break-up in the fourth quarter.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Temo Martinez, Henderson State, K, Jr., Dardanelle, Arkansas
Martinez repeated as the league’s Special Teams Player of the Week after he converted all five kicks in the Reddies’ 27-24 win at previously undefeated Southeastern Oklahoma State. He put the Reddies up 24-21 late in the third quarter on a 33-yard try and gave Henderson State the lead for good on a 36-yard kick with 9:25 left in the game.
Southern Arkansas’ nominees were Trent Franklin, WR; Brock Floyd, S; and Austin Wilkerson, K.