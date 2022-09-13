WEATHERFORD, OK – Southwestern Oklahoma led by one point at halftime, scored the final 10 points of the game in the fourth quarter, and surrendered just one score in the second half on defense that culminated in a 24-20 victory over Southern Arkansas on Saturday.
The win was SWOSU’s first under coach Josh Kirkland, and erases a unique streak of winless days for the program following an 0-11 campaign in 2021 and the cancellation of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. SWOSU football's last win came back on November 2, 2019.
The Bulldogs once again played bend-but-don't-break defense, but paired defense with timely offensive scores and a strong air attack from quarterback Tylan Morton to get the job done.
Morton finished 26-for-39 through the air for 281 yards and three touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing.
A 29-yard touchdown pass to Deshon Moreaux on SWOSU’s first drive started the scoring. The touchdown came following back-to-back stops by the defense after a muffed punt by the Dawgs forced them to play an additional series to start the game.
SAU scored the next 13 points. They came on field goals of 29 and 25 yards from Austin Wilkerson, and an 8-yard run by Jariq Scales.
Trailing 13-7 and with one possession left before halftime, SWOSU went 80 yards on nine plays to regain the lead with just seconds on the clock. A one-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Karsak put the Bulldogs on top and with all of the momentum headed into the locker room.
The Muleriders managed to regain the lead on their first possession of the third quarter with a seven-play drive. A 4-yard run by Scales, followed by a Wilkerson PAT, gave the Muleriders a 20-14 lead with 10:53 on the clock. They would be held scoreless the final 25-plus minutes of action.
Meanwhile, the Dawgs continued to stay in it. Israel Watson put SWOSU ahead by one point almost exactly one quarter later with a 21-yard touchdown reception.
Watson was the go-to man for Morton on Saturday. He finished with a team high 10 catches for 93 yards and that score.
On the following possession, Jaren Van Winkle added insurance when he knocked home a 28-yard field goal. Though that was big for the Dawgs, it would not be Van Winkle's biggest contribution.
With around a minute and a half left to play, with a 24-20 lead, SWOSU was going to be giving the ball back to the Muleriders for what was going to be the final drive of the game. Van Winkle setup to punt and delivered a 79-yard bomb of a boot that was downed at the SAU one yard line. It all but sealed the deal for the Bulldogs.
The 79-yard punt also marks SWOSU's longest punt in its NCAA Division II era, surpassing a 1998 record of 77 yards.
The Muleriders attempted to drive the length of the field, but only made it 28 yards in nine plays as the defense held firm and the clock hit zeros.
Final offensive numbers showed SAU with 402 total yards of offense compared to 368 yards from SWOSU.
SAU (1-1) travels to Harding for a 6 p.m. Saturday kickoff.
Harding is 2-0 with a 29-12 win against East Central, and a 38-13 victory against Southeastern Oklahoma.