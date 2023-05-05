Inclement weather forced the Great American Conference to shift the remaining five Softball Championship games.
Thursday’s quarterfinal contests between Harding and East Central plus Southern Arkansas and Arkansas-Monticello will move to Friday afternoon.
The Lady Bisons and Tigers will play at 12:30 p.m. followed at 3 p.m. by the Muleriders and Cotton Blossoms.
The semifinal games, initially slated in those Friday time slots, move to Saturday. Southeastern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene - winners on Thursday before the rain moved into the area - will play at 11 a.m.
Friday’s winners will play at 1:30 p.m.
Time and day for the final will be determined later.