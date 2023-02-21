The Great American Conference announced the Softball award winners for the third week of the 2023 season. Arkansas-Monticello’s
Grace Neal and Southern Nazarene’s Natalie Jones shared Player of the Week while Oklahoma Baptist’s Kayleigh Jones earned Pitcher of the Year.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Grace Neal, Arkansas-Monticello, 3B, Jr., Cabot, Arkansas
Neal carried the Blossoms in a pair of doubleheader sweeps of Delta State. She homered and drove in three runs in game one. In game two, her two-out seventh-inning single tied the game eventually won by the Blossoms, 4-3. In game three, she hit a three-run home run and drove in four. In the finale, she hit her third homer of the series and delivered a three-run double.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Natalie Jones, Southern Nazarene, 2B, Jr., Edmond, Oklahoma
Jones led the Crimson Storm to a 4-1 weekend at the Raising Canes Softball Festival. She hit .444 with a pair of multi-hit performances. He hit two home runs and tallied seven RBI. In Sunday’s clash with reigning national champion Rogers State, she went 3-for-4 with a run-scoring single and hit the game-winning two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
GAC SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Kayleigh Jones, Oklahoma Baptist, RHP, Sr., Claremore, Oklahoma
Jones won her third-straight GAC Pitcher of the Week after she improved to 8-1 following three outings at the Emporia State Classic. She opened with a one-hit complete game victory against Minnesota Duluth. She struck out 14 in handing the Bulldogs their first loss in nine games. She followed up with a 16-strikeout no-hitter against Emporia State, her third-career no-hitter.
Nominated from Southern Arkansas was Sydney Ward, RHP.