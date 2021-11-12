The Southern Arkansas University men's and women's cross country team's wrapped up their 2021 season last Saturday morning as they competed in the NCAA Division II Central Region Championships.
In the women's 6k, SAU finished in 27th place out of 35 teams with 800 points and were led by All-GAC second team runner Logan Warren who finished in 112th place with a time of 23:13.6. Dakota Cassidy came in 129th place with a time of 23:32.3. Catherine Benavidez notched a 184th place finish as she clocked a 24:50.8.
Cecilia Quesada (188th, 24:59.0) and Alyzah McGlasson (189th, 25:00.2) both finished within the top 200 for the Muleriders. Alyssa Dohm (202nd, 25:42.9) and Victoria Cheney (210th, 26:26.2) rounded out the SAU lineup.
The SAU men collected a 26th place finish out of 31 teams in their 10k race with 654 points. Rob Kraus notched a top 100 finish as he crossed the finish line in 82nd place with a time of 32:20.9. Second team All-GAC runner Carlos Armendariz was six spots off of the top 100 as he notched a 106th place finish with a time of 32:48.4.
Jaime Quinones finished within the top 150 runners as he finished in 144th place with a 33:32.1. Isaih Garzon (160th, 34:07.9), Logan Rickey (162nd, 34:10.4), and Eric Gordon (166th, 34:17.0) all finished within the top 170. Asher Hamlin (179th, 35:07.9) rounded out the Mulerider lineup.