SAU

Lena Milosevic, an SAU tennis player, is the university's nominee for the Great American Conference Female Athlete of the Year award.

The Great American Conference has listed the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Female Athlete of the Year award.

Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Lena Milosevic (Tennis)

Hometown: Novi Sad, Vojvodina, Serbia

Unanimous First Team All-GAC Selection

20-8 singles record, undefeated against GAC opponents

Finished season ranked No. 53 in ITA Women’s Division II ratings

ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY

Jalei Oglesby (Basketball)

Hometown: Howe, Oklahoma

Second-Team All-Central Region selection

Ranked 12th in Division II in scoring (20.6 PPG) and 34th in rebounding (9.4 RPG)

First Golden Sun named College Sports Communications Academic All-American

UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO

Kennedy Cox (Softball)

Hometown: Groesbeck, Texas

Consensus All-America

Consensus First-Team All-Central Region

Hit .405 with a .682 slugging percentage - both ranked second in the GAC

EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY

Abigael Kemboi (Cross Country/Track & Field)

Hometown: Eldoret, Kenya

All-GAC First Team in Cross Country and in the 1,500-meter run

Set ECU record in the 5K

Placed 61st at Central Region Championships

HARDING UNIVERSITY

Sage Hawley (Basketball)

Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee

D2CCA Second-Team All-American

GAC Player of the Year

College Sports Communicators All-American and GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete

HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY

Gracen Blount (Golf)

Hometown: Hot Springs, Arkansas

WGCA Second-Team All-American

Unanimous GAC Player of the Year

Led Reddies to second-straight Central Region title and semifinal appearance at the NCAA Championships

NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Valerie Nzeakor (Track & Field)

Hometown: Collin, Texas

First-Team All-GAC selection in long jump

Broke school record three times in the outdoor season

Achieved NCAA provisional mark and finished ranked 29th in the event

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

Kayleigh Jones (Softball)

Hometown: Claremore, Oklahoma

Consensus First-Team All-American

D2CCA Central Region Pitcher of the Year

First pitcher in GAC history with at least 30 wins and 300 strikeouts in a season

OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY

Makayla Miller (Basketball)

Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas

First-Team All-GAC Selection

Became 13th member of Ouachita Baptist's 1,000-point club

Three-time All-GAC selection

SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Cheyenne Mahy (Softball)

Hometown: Atwater, California

Named to All-GAC First Team and GAC All-Tournament Team

Hit .306 with six home runs, 26 RBI and 12 doubles

Went 7-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 42 strikeouts

SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY

Cassandra Awatt (Basketball)

Hometown: Lubbock, Texas

D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team

Two-time All-GAC First Team

Led Crimson Storm to regular-season and tournament championships

SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY

Alimata Rabo (Soccer)

Hometown: League City, Texas

Voted GAC Offensive Player of the Year for third time in her career

Re-established GAC career records for goals, points and game-winning goals

Named First-Team All-Region by D2CCA and United Soccer Coaches

The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you