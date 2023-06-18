The Great American Conference has listed the 12 student-athletes nominated for the Female Athlete of the Year award.
Administrators from the 12 member institutions will vote on the following nominees to determine the overall conference honoree.
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Lena Milosevic (Tennis)
Hometown: Novi Sad, Vojvodina, Serbia
Unanimous First Team All-GAC Selection
20-8 singles record, undefeated against GAC opponents
Finished season ranked No. 53 in ITA Women’s Division II ratings
ARKANSAS TECH UNIVERSITY
Jalei Oglesby (Basketball)
Hometown: Howe, Oklahoma
Second-Team All-Central Region selection
Ranked 12th in Division II in scoring (20.6 PPG) and 34th in rebounding (9.4 RPG)
First Golden Sun named College Sports Communications Academic All-American
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT MONTICELLO
Kennedy Cox (Softball)
Hometown: Groesbeck, Texas
Consensus All-America
Consensus First-Team All-Central Region
Hit .405 with a .682 slugging percentage - both ranked second in the GAC
EAST CENTRAL UNIVERSITY
Abigael Kemboi (Cross Country/Track & Field)
Hometown: Eldoret, Kenya
All-GAC First Team in Cross Country and in the 1,500-meter run
Set ECU record in the 5K
Placed 61st at Central Region Championships
HARDING UNIVERSITY
Sage Hawley (Basketball)
Hometown: Memphis, Tennessee
D2CCA Second-Team All-American
GAC Player of the Year
College Sports Communicators All-American and GAC Distinguished Scholar Athlete
HENDERSON STATE UNIVERSITY
Gracen Blount (Golf)
Hometown: Hot Springs, Arkansas
WGCA Second-Team All-American
Unanimous GAC Player of the Year
Led Reddies to second-straight Central Region title and semifinal appearance at the NCAA Championships
NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Valerie Nzeakor (Track & Field)
Hometown: Collin, Texas
First-Team All-GAC selection in long jump
Broke school record three times in the outdoor season
Achieved NCAA provisional mark and finished ranked 29th in the event
OKLAHOMA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Kayleigh Jones (Softball)
Hometown: Claremore, Oklahoma
Consensus First-Team All-American
D2CCA Central Region Pitcher of the Year
First pitcher in GAC history with at least 30 wins and 300 strikeouts in a season
OUACHITA BAPTIST UNIVERSITY
Makayla Miller (Basketball)
Hometown: Little Rock, Arkansas
First-Team All-GAC Selection
Became 13th member of Ouachita Baptist's 1,000-point club
Three-time All-GAC selection
SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Cheyenne Mahy (Softball)
Hometown: Atwater, California
Named to All-GAC First Team and GAC All-Tournament Team
Hit .306 with six home runs, 26 RBI and 12 doubles
Went 7-4 with a 2.75 ERA and 42 strikeouts
SOUTHERN NAZARENE UNIVERSITY
Cassandra Awatt (Basketball)
Hometown: Lubbock, Texas
D2CCA All-Central Region Second Team
Two-time All-GAC First Team
Led Crimson Storm to regular-season and tournament championships
SOUTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY
Alimata Rabo (Soccer)
Hometown: League City, Texas
Voted GAC Offensive Player of the Year for third time in her career
Re-established GAC career records for goals, points and game-winning goals
Named First-Team All-Region by D2CCA and United Soccer Coaches
The winners for Athlete and Scholar Athlete of the Year will be announced during the first week of July.