The Southern Arkansas football program got better on Wednesday.
Second-year head coach Brad Smiley and his staff locked in 18 signees on National Signing Day 2023. That total joins ten signees from the early signing period to give Smiley 28 new Muleriders that signed the dotted line to bring their talents to Magnolia.
The newest class includes 12 defenders and 16 offensive players. Geographically, 11 players hail from the state of Texas, eight call Louisiana home, five are from across the big river in Mississippi, three are staying home in the Natural State and one calls Oklahoma home.
