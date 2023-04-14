The Great American Conference announced the 10th Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honor of the 2023 season. Southern Arkansas’ Lena Milosevic earned the award after helping the Muleriders collect three conference wins.
GAC WOMEN’S TENNIS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Lena Milosevic, Sr., Southern Arkansas, Novi Sad, Vojvodina, Serbia
Milosevic scored three singles victories and two wins in doubles as SAU defeated Harding, Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist. Against the Lady Bisons, she and Annika Berrendorf earned a 6-2 win at No. doubles. She came back and beat Karli Roux in straight sets. In singles play, she defeated Henderson State’s Kristina Kozlova and Ouachita Baptist’s Natalia Zamora.