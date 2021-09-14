The Great American Conference announced the league’s second Football Player of the Week awards of the 2021 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Preston Haire earned the Offense accolade; Southern Arkansas’ Gavin Roe and Demarcus Williams claimed the Defensive and Specials Teams honors.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Preston Haire, Oklahoma Baptist, QB, Sr., Trophy Club, Texas
Haire reached multiple milestones in the Bisons’ 45-20 win against Arkansas-Monticello. With his 378 passing yards, he surpassed 9,000 passing yards and 10,000 yards of total offense for his career. He completed 36-of-50 passes and his four touchdown passes gave him 80 as a Bison.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Gavin Roe, Southern Arkansas, LB, Fr., Haughton, LA
Roe led the Mulerider defense with a game-high 10 tackles in the 42-27 victory against Southwestern Oklahoma. Roe added an interception in the fourth quarter as SAU held an eight-point lead and had SWOSU driving across midfield. SAU extended its win streak against SWOSU to six games overall and six straight in Magnolia.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Demarcus Williams, RS, Fr., Marshall, TX
Williams returned four kickoffs a total of 124 yards as the Muleriders rallied in the second half for a 42-27 home win against Southwestern Oklahoma State. His long return of the day, a 62-yard run back opened the second half. Two of his returns set up SAU touchdowns.
Also nominated by SAU was Micah Small, WR.