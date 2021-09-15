BROKEN ARROW, OK -- The Southern Arkansas women's golf team concluded play in their first tournament of the season as the squad logged a 14th place finish among a talented field at the 22nd NSU Women's Golf Classic.
The classic was hosted by Northeastern State from the par-72, 5,917-yard course of The Club at Indian Springs.
Junior Mackenzy Turner led the way for the Muleriders as she posted consecutive rounds at +4 to finish with a two-day total of 152 and in the top 30 at tied for 27th.
Turner finished the tournament with five birdies as her back-to-back rounds at 76 were two of the team's four rounds under 80 for the tournament. True freshmen Cadence Underwood and Aurea Carlisle registered the second and third best scores, respectively, in each's first collegiate action of their young careers.
Underwood shaved 11 strokes off of her round 1 85 as she shot the lowest score of the tournament for Southern Arkansas with a 74 in her final 18 holes. Carlisle finished at 163 after shooting 81 and 82. Sophomore Taylor Rich posted a 164, while classmate Corynn McKinnie shot 172 after dropping eight strokes on Tuesday.
Sophomore Chelsea Chow, who golfed as an individual, posted a pair of rounds at 80. Turner went even on par-3 holes and also led the team at +2 on par-5 holes. Underwood and Carlisle each posted +2 on par-3 scoring, while Underwood and Rich shot +3 on par-5 holes.
Carlisle's 22 pars led the squad and Rich followed with 21. Both Chow and Underwood delivered three birdies.
As a team, Southern Arkansas made 91 pars across the two rounds and sank 13 birdie putts.
The Muleriders return to action on September 27 and 28 at the OBU Fall Invite hosted by Oklahoma Baptist at the Shawnee Country Club.