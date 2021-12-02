The 4-1 Southern Arkansas women's basketball team will look to carry their hot start into Great American Conference play this week, as they are set to open up conference play against Harding University on Thursday night in Searcy, followed by their GAC home opener on Saturday afternoon against Henderson State University.
The Muleriders have the 4th best scoring offense in NCAA DII with 88.4 pgg and have been led by four different players that average double figures in scoring. Kisi Young and Kylie Warren (12.6 ppg) lead SAU, while Kenzie Ezekiel (11.6 pgg) and Ariana Guinn (11.4) are also averaging double figures.
SAU is shooting just under 40% from the field (39%) and they have knocked down 50-159 three point attempts for 31%. Young leads SAU as she is shooting 56% from the field (26-46), knocking down more than half of her shot attempts. Warren and Ezekiel both lead the Mulerider squad with 13 three pointers.
Young is just under two rebounds shy of averaging a double-double as she is currently pulling down 8.6 rpg to go along with 43 total rebounds for the year. Ezekiel (4.4 rpg) and Warren (3.6 rpg) have also been strong on the boards for SAU.
The Muleriders have three different players that have an 80% or better free throw percentage with 10 or more attempts, as Warren leads the team from the charity strike (.909%, 10-11). Young (90%, 9-10) and Ariana Guinn (81%, 13-16) have also taken advantage of their free throw opportunities.
The SAU defense has lived up to their chaotic defensive style of play thus far as they currently average 29.4 forced turnovers per game, which is 4th best in the country among DII programs. SAU has collected a DII 6th best 80 steals on the season for 16.0 steals per game, with 16 of them coming from Ezekiel. Warren and Jerrica Bell have collected nine steals a piece. The Muleriders have outscored their opponents 442-396, while the defense have held them under 80 ppg with 79.2 ppg.
Thursday night's matchup against Harding will feature a pair of 4-1 teams, as the Bisons lost their first contest of the year to Emporia State (68-86), but have won their last three contests against Missouri Southern (87-81), Central Oklahoma (84-77), Angelo State (83-75) and Texas Woman's (64-56).
Harding is average 77.2 ppg and they have been led by Sage Hawley (18.4 ppg) and Hannah Collins (16.6 ppg). Jacie Evans (12.6) is also averaging double figures for HU. The Bisons are shooting 45% from the field (139-308) and 31 % from behind the arc (26-84). Hawley also leads the Bison with 11.0 rpg.
Saturday afternoon's contest against Henderson State University could see two 5-1 teams inside the W.T. Watson Athletic Center as HSU holds a 4-1 overall record with a matchup against Arkansas Monticello on Thursday evening.
The Reddies took down Missouri Southern (81-74) for their first win of the season before falling to Emporia State (66-84). HSU has since bounced back winning their last three games against Christian Brothers (86-45), UT Tyler (73-65) and Arkansas Fort Smith (91-61). HSU is averaging 79.4 ppg and they have been led by Ashley Farrar (18.6 ppg). Gracie Raby (12 ppg), Lani Snowden (11 ppg) and Jadah Pickens (10.4 ppg) all average double figures for HSU.
HSU is shooting 44% from the field and 36% from three-point range. The Reddies have outscored their opponents 397-329 and have won by an average of 13.6 in their four victories.
Thursday night's game against Harding will start at 5:30 p.m. in Searcy, while Saturday's contest against Henderson State is slated for a 1 p.m. tip-off from Magnolia.