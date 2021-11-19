The teams have been announced for the 2021 Farmers Bank & Trust Ninth Annual Live United Bowl at Arkansas High School in TexARKana.
The game will start at noon Saturday, December 4 in the TexARKana School District’s Razorback Stadium.
Representing the Great American Conference (GAC) is Southeastern Oklahoma State University from Durant, OK. The Savage Storm ended the season with an 8-3 record, led by Head Coach Tyler Fenwick.
Representing the Mid-American Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) from Emporia, Kansas is Emporia State University. The Hornets finished with a 6-5 record under Head Coach Garin Higgins.
Each team brings at least 90 players, coaches and managers.
The Live United Bowl is made possible by the founding sponsor, the City of Texarkana Advertising & Promotion Commission, and new title sponsor Farmers Bank & Trust and the City of Texarkana, TX.
Teams will arrive late afternoon on Thursday, December 2 at their hotels within the Texarkana Crossroads Business Park. During their time in Texarkana, teams will participate in local community events by visiting local United Way agencies to lend a helping hand.
Both teams will practice on Friday afternoon and practice is open to the public. The Jeans, Boots and BBQ Banquet will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, December 3 at the Texarkana, TX Convention Center.
CLICK HERE to buy banquet tickets online, which will be the source for the tickets. Tickets are $25 and the number is limited.
The community pep rally will follow the banquet at 8 p.m. also scheduled at the Texarkana, TX Convention Center. Admission is free and the community is encouraged to attend.
Game tickets are on sale now at any Farmers Bank & Trust location, any Mil-Way Federal Credit Union location, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, or the United Way of Greater Texarkana office.
CLICK HERE to buy game tickets online. Tickets are $10 for adults and $4 for students.
Southeastern Oklahoma and Emporia State student tickets are not available online. Student tickets must be purchased at any of the above locations or at the gate.
The benefactor of this event is the United Way of Greater Texarkana.
Parking lot gates open at 8 a.m. for tailgating. Stadium gates open at 10 a.m.
The Farmers Bank & Trust Live United Bowl is an annual college football bowl game played between two of the top teams at the NCAA Division II level. It is one of only three NCAA Division II sanctioned bowl games.
The game usually features the highest place finisher in the Great American Conference that does not qualify for the Division II playoffs. The at-large opponent is chosen from either the Lone Star Conference or the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association.
Harding was the only GAC school chosen for the Division II playoffs. No. 2 Ouachita and No. 3 Henderson State decided to end their respective seasons with their Battle of the Ravine Game. Southeastern Oklahoma finished No. 4 in the GAC.