The Great American Conference announced the sixth Cross Country weekly honors for the 2022 season.
Ouachita Baptist’s Abby McElhaney and Keegan Pointer claimed the Women’s and Men’s awards, respectively.
WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Abby McElhaney, Ouachita Baptist, Fr., Benton, Arkansas
McElhaney recorded a personal best 5K time of 20:08.0 at the University of the Ozarks Invitational to help the Tigers earn their third team victory of the season. She finished in second as the Tigers placed six inside the top 10. She broke the 21-minute mark for the first time this season.
GAC MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK
Keegan Pointer, Ouachita Baptist, So., Jonesboro
Pointer ran a personal best 8K time of 26:36.3 at the University of the Ozarks Invitational. He cut 11 seconds off of his previous fastest time. The Tigers picked up their third team title of the season as they finished five points ahead of second place as two Tigers recorded top-five showings.