Southern Arkansas women scored 90 points on Thursday against Harding, but lost their Great American Conference opener against the Bisons, 93-90.
Five Muleriders finished with double figures in the scoring column for SAU (4-2, 0-1). It was the third time this season that SAU has scored 90 or more points.
The Muleriders jumped out to an early first quarter 7-1 lead as Kisi Young scored all seven points on a layup which she was fouled on and converted the free throw for a three point play (9:03) followed by two more layups (8:38, 8:22), but this would change soon midway through the first quarter as the Bisons were able to jump out to a 14-13 lead (4:37).
The Muleriders were able to tie the game again at 19-19 after a young three (2:36) and then again at 21-21 on a jumper in the paint from Kylie Warren (2:15). HU would then use a 7-0 run to close the quarter with a 28-21 lead.
The second quarter would see the Bisons and Muleriders trade buckets throughout the quarter as there would be six first half lead changes and 10 total in the game. HU was able to hit a three with 00:47 left in the half to take a 47-45 lead into the break.
Trailing by as many as 15 points in the third quarter at 68-53, SAU was able to slowly claw their way back in the final minutes of the quarter to cut the lead to six at 73-67. The Muleriders used an 11-3 run to start the fourth quarter and take a 78-77 lead. Both teams would continue to go basket for basket, tying the game at 90-90 (1:32). HU was able to tack on three more points in the final minute and hold the SAU offense to pick up the 93-90 win.
Despite getting into early foul trouble and playing limited minutes, Kisi Young was able to lead the team with 18 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double as she collected nine boards, along with teammate Ariana Guinn who also scored 18 points. Diamond Morris finished with 12 points, while Doriana Brown tallied 11 points followed by Jessica Jones who chipped in 10. Kylie Warren pulled down eight rebounds and blocked three shots, while Morris and Jones both collected four rebounds apiece.
The Muleriders shot 42.5% from the floor (34-80) and 40% from beyond the arc (10-25). Morris, Jones, and Guinn finished a combine 6-11 from three, as they all hit two apiece. Both the Muleriders and Bisons had 19 turnovers. The SAU bench outscored the HU bench 38-3.
The Muleriders will return to the court on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. when they welcome Henderson State University.