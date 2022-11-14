The Great American Conference announced the Men’s and Women’s Basketball Player of the Week awards for the opening weekend of the 2022-23 season.
East Central’s Keyon Thomas claimed the Men’s honor and Harding’s Sage Hawley earned the Women’s accolade.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Keyon Thomas, East Central, G, Jr., Kansas City, Kansas
In his opening two games as a Tiger, Thomas averaged 23.0 points per game against Upper Iowa and at Central Missouri. He scored 28 points, went 8-for-12 from the floor, doled out seven assists and grabbed six rebounds against the Peacocks. In a rescheduled game with the Mules, he scored 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting. In two wins, he went 4-for-6 from the 3-point arc.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Sage Hawley, Harding, F, Jr., Memphis, Tennessee
Hawley opened with two terrific performances at the GAC/MIAA Challenge. Against Emporia State, scored 21 points and 21 rebounds, becoming only the second player in school history to reach those totals in a single game. She followed up with 17 points and eight rebounds against nationally-ranked Missouri Southern.