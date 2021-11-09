The Great American Conference announced the league’s tenth Volleyball Players of the Week of the 2021 season. Oklahoma Baptist’s Malia Leatherland and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Markenzie Benoit shared the Offensive honor; Henderson State’s Makenzie Thoman earned the Defensive accolade and SWOSU’s Allie Hoang claimed the Setter award.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Malia Leatherland, Oklahoma Baptist, OH, Sr., Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Leatherland became the GAC's all-time leader in career points after she amassed 35.5 in wins against East Central and Southeastern Oklahoma State.
She increased her total to 1,847 points, breaking the record of 1,842 previously held by SWOSU’s Carly Zak. She averaged 4.13 kills per set as the Bison moved back into a tie for first place.
GAC CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Markenzie Benoit, Southwestern Oklahoma State, MH, Bedford, Texas
Benoit tallied 33 kills – 18 against Southeastern Oklahoma State and 15 against Southern Nazarene. Her .403 attack percentage for the week led the conference. The 18 kills against the Savage Storm represented a season high. The Bulldogs enter the final weekend of the regular season tied for first with Oklahoma Baptist.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Makenzie Thoman, Henderson State, L, Jr., O’Fallon, Missouri
Thomas totaled 50 digs, 6.25 per set, as the Reddies scored victories against Arkansas Tech and Arkansas-Monticello to secure their spot in the GAC Championships. She registered her sixth 30-dig performance of the season when the Reddies bested the Golden Suns in five sets. She followed up with 20 digs in a three-set win against the Blossoms.
GAC SETTER OF THE WEEK
Allie Hoang, Southwestern Oklahoma State, Sr., Plano, Texas
Hoang averaged a GAC-leading 12.62 assists per set in wins against Southeastern Oklahoma State and Southern Nazarene. She collected 47 assists and 16 digs against the Savage Storm for her 12th double-double of the season. Her 54 assists against the Crimson Storm represented her high for a four-set match. The Bulldogs have won nine straight contests.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Landry Rogers, OH; Samantha Still, S; and Morgan Schuster, S.