The Great American Conference announced the eighth Men’s and Women’s Basketball Players of the Week for the 2021-22 season.
Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Bailey Brown and Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Briley Moon shared the Women’s award while Southeastern Oklahoma State’s Adam Dworksy earned the Men’s honor.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Bailey Brown, Northwestern Oklahoma State, F, Sr., Enid, Oklahoma
Brown registered consecutive 20-point efforts as the Rangers scored home wins against Henderson State and Ouachita. She averaged 9.5 rebounds in the victories, highlighted by 13 against the Tigers. She went 17-for-30 from the floor in the two games. The Rangers have won six-straight games for the first time since opening the 2001-02 season at 10-0.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Briley Moon, Southeastern Oklahoma State, G, Jr., Martin’s Hill, Texas
Moon averaged 23.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.5 steals as the Savage Storm collected victories against Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas. Her 27 points against the Muleriders represented a season high. She hit five 3-point field goals in both wins and shot 52.6 percent from beyond the arc for the week.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Adam Dworsky, Southeastern Oklahoma State, G, Sr., Flower Mound, Texas
Dworsky recorded a pair of double-digit assist performances as the Savage Storm scored wins against Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas to move to first place. He scored 37 points in a 30-point win against SAU, one point shy of his career high. For the week, he shot 17-for-25 from the field - 7-for-12 from the 3-point arc - and tallied 21 assists against just four turnovers.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Diamond Morris, G, and Devante Brooks, F.