The Great American Conference announced the Softball award winners for the 10th week of the 2023 season. Henderson State’s Abbie Moore won Player of the Week while Harding’s Riley Price and Oklahoma Baptist’s Kayleigh Jones shared Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Abbie Moore, Henderson State, 3B, Sr., North Richland Hills, Texas
Moore reached base 10 times in 13 plate appearances as the Reddies claimed their series with Arkansas-Monticello. In game one, she hit a game-tying home run in the fifth inning and a go-ahead home run in the seventh. In Saturday’s doubleheader, she walked six times. She added a two-run single in game three.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Riley Price, Harding, RHP, So., Edgewood, Texas
Price picked up a GAC honor for the third-straight week as she extended her personal win streak to seven. She opened her week with a shutout of Union. She struck out three and did not walk a batter. In her lone appearance against Ouachita Baptist, she spun 6.1 innings of scoreless softball. She struck out five and surrendered only three hits. She has not lost since March 10.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Kayleigh Jones, Oklahoma Baptist, RHP, Sr., Claremore, Oklahoma
Jones ran her record to 23-5 after she earned two victories against Southwestern Oklahoma State. In her first appearance, she threw a one-hit shutout in a 6-0 win. She struck out four in registering her 10th shutout of the season. She came back with four shutout innings in Saturday’s series finale. She raised her strikeout total to a Division II-leading 235.
Nominated by Southern Arkansas were Jaxynn Dyson, SS and Sydney Ward, RHP