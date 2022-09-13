The Great American Conference announced the second Football Player of the Week awards for the 2022 season. Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Tylan Morton and Jaren Van Winkle claimed the Offensive Player and Special Teams honor. Arkansas-Monticello’s Kaytron Allen garnered Defensive Player of the Week.
GAC OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tylan Morton, Southwestern Oklahoma State, QB, Sr., Griffin, Georgia
Morton completed 26-of-39 passes for 281 yards as the Bulldogs rallied in the fourth quarter for a 24-20 home victory against Southern Arkansas. He added 70 rushing yards on 12 attempts. He threw three touchdowns as the Bulldogs scored their first win since November 2, 2019.
GAC DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kaytron Allen, Arkansas-Monticello, DB, Sr., St. George, South Carolina
Allen intercepted two passes in the Weevils’ 40-17 home win against Oklahoma Baptist. UAM opened 2-0 for the first time since 2011. He returned a second-quarter interception 90 yards for a touchdown. In the third quarter, he ended a Bison drive with an interception in the red zone. He added eight tackles, seven solo.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jaren Van Winkle, Southwestern Oklahoma State, P/K, Jr., Pinson, Alabama
Winkle made all four of his kicks -- three extra points and a 28-yard field goal -- as the Bulldogs defeated Southern Arkansas, 24-20. Additionally, he placed three punts inside the 20-yard line. He launched a 70-yard punt in the first quarter, downed at the 1-yard line. In the fourth quarter, his school-record 79-yard punt pinned SAU at its 2-yard line for its final drive.