EDMOND, OK – Central Missouri eliminated Southern Arkansas from the NCAA Division II Softball Central Regional Friday afternoon, 2-1.
The Muleriders took on the MIAA tournament champions in a rematch of their opening game of this year's Central Regional just two days ago.
Whereas the first game saw the Muleriders score a sole run and win, this time they still only scored a single run, but this time in defeat to the Jennies.
The Jennies scored on a pair of fielder's choices, one in the fourth inning and one in the sixth inning. The Muleriders' lone run came on an Elisa Favela sacrifice fly.
The top three hitters in the lineup – Laina Suesue, Alese Casper and Faith Otts – all went 1-3 at the plate for the Muleriders, as well as second baseman Sarah Evans.
Suesue's and Casper's hits both went for extra bases, with Suesue's double being the catalyst for the lone Mulerider run.
Sydney Wader started the game in the circle, throwing six innings and striking out four Jennies. Landry Newgent relieved the senior for the final inning, shutting out the Jennies.
The Muleriders finish the season at 29-10 overall and as the GAC Regular Season Champions.
Senior Elisa Favela’s sacrifice fly scored Southern Arkansas’ only run Friday against Central Missouri.