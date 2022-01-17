The Southern Arkansas men’s basketball team has been forced to postpone a third consecutive home game due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The game had been scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the W.T. Watson Center.
The SAU-Oklahoma Baptist women's game will be played as scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
A makeup date and tipoff time will be announced in the coming days.
Additionally, Southern Arkansas will make up its previously postponed contests with Arkansas-Monticello and Harding. The Muleriders will host Harding at 6 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, and will welcome Arkansas-Monticello at 6 p.m. Monday, February 14.