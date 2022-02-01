The Great American Conference announced the 11th Men’s and Women’s Basketball Players of the Week for the 2021-22 season.
Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Damion Thornton claimed the Men’s award while Oklahoma Baptist’s Kalifa Ford and Southern Nazarene’s Abby Niehues shared the Women’s honor.
GAC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Bubba Furlong, Northwestern Oklahoma State, F, Sr., Waco, Texas
Furlong averaged 23.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game in home victories against Arkansas-Monticello and Southern Arkansas. He scored a career-high 32 points on 13-for-16 shooting in a 74-61 win against the Weevils. He followed up with 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks against the Muleriders. His 2.6 blocks per game leads the conference.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Kalifa Ford, Oklahoma Baptist, G, Jr., Bono, Arkansas
Ford netted a career-high 35 points with 17 rebounds as the Bison rallied from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit against Ouachita. She tied the game with a layup with 7.1 seconds left in regulation. She followed up with 27 points with 11 rebounds against Henderson State for her 10th double-double of the season. She went 17-for-30 from the floor in the two wins.
GAC WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Abby Niehues, Southern Nazarene, C, Sr., Mustang, Oklahoma
Niehues registered a double-double in each of the Crimson Storm’s wins last week. She opened with 10 points, 14 rebounds and nine blocks at Henderson State. In a rematch with the Reddies, she tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. She finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 blocks against Ouachita to record the seventh triple double in GAC history.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Jalen Brooks, G/F, and Diamond Morris, G.