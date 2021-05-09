WEATHERFORD, OK – The Southern Arkansas softball team closed its regular season Saturday with an 11-3 victory over Southwestern Oklahoma, extending their winning streak to six games as they enter next week's GAC Tournament as the top seed.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The Muleriders started the scoring off in the first inning by pushing across five runs. A bases loaded walk and an infield single by senior Christina Hill accounted for the first two runs.
A Makana Morton RBI single drove in a pair of runs and a Maeson Grace RBI single put the score at 5-0 as the Muleriders batted around their lineup in the first frame.
Elisa Favela matched Morton with a two-RBI single of her own an inning later to make it 7-0; two runs in the fourth and a run in the fifth inning by the Bulldogs would make the score 7-3.
The Muleriders closed affairs with four runs in the final frame, with an RBI double from Grace and a 2-RBI double from leadoff hitter Alese Casper.
Next batter Jaxynn Dyson would drive in the final run on an RBI single.
Victoria Taylor started the game in the circle, striking out five in 3.1 innings; she was relieved by Landry Newgent, who picked up her first win as a Mulerider, pitching 2.2 innings in relief, striking out two.
Favela closed out the game, striking out two in her one inning of work.
The Muleriders compete again next week at the GAC Tournament, where they will take on Arkansas-Monticello in the first round on Friday.