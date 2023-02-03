Southern Arkansas junior LaTreavin Black led a dominant effort inside on Thursday night as five Muleriders scored in double figures for the squad's eighth home win of the season.
SAU finished +14 in paint points and +8 in rebounding and made a handful of free throws late to grind through a 79-71 win over Southwestern Oklahoma in Great American Conference action.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
At times it wasn't pretty for Southern Arkansas and after SWOSU hung around late, it was the Muleriders that made the plays when it needed to the most with some of the biggest moments coming from the charity stripe.
The Muleriders led 35-33 at the intermission, but the pre-break box positioned the Muleriders for a successful showing in the paint as SAU capped the first twenty minutes of play +5 in rebounding and +10 in paint points. The paint production was needed as Southern Arkansas struggled from three-point range in the first half shooting 5-for-23 from beyond-the-arc.
Triple tries just wouldn't fall for the host on Thursday night as an overall shooting clip of 16.1% from deep plagued SAU. However, the Muleriders sank a season-high 22 of its 26 attempts from the line including its last 18 in a row with nine coming in the final two minutes.
SWOSU tied the game at 35 coming out of the half. For SAU, junior Gregory Hammond Jr. delivered back-to-back buckets in a 41-second span and Carel Ray Jr. and Black followed with buckets over the first six minutes of a second half effort that started off slow offensively for both teams. Hammond Jr. assisted Ray Jr. on a slam and the latter converted the and-1, one of several on the night, to push SAU out front to five at 46-41 with 13:03 remaining. Hammond Jr. laid in another quick bucket following the Ray Jr. dunk to push the lead to seven which would grow to as much as a dozen points over the next five minutes.
The Bulldogs would cut the lead to just four points but the effort by the Muleriders at the stripe put the game on ice.
Southern Arkansas also finished +10 in points off turnovers and +13 in second-chance points. Black was efficient with his scoring as he hit seven of his eight attempts. He added six rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ray Jr. and Wyche each followed with 14 points. Wyche delivered eight rebounds, three steals and a block. Brock Schreiner added eight rebounds and five assists and all six of his points came in a perfect effort from the free throw line. Hammond Jr. and Blake Rogers each scored 11 points with the former adding five boards, three assists and a steal.
SAU is 15-5 overall and 11-3 in the GAC, in solo second place with Southern Nazarene at 16-3 and 12-1 in the GAC.
Southern Arkansas returns to action inside the W.T. Watson at 5 p.m. Saturday against Northwestern Oklahoma. SAU topped the Rangers 79-78 on a last second shot by Jerry Carraway Jr. on January 5 in Alva.