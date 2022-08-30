The Great American Conference announced the opening Volleyball Players of the Week for the 2022 season.
Southern Nazarene’s Whitney Bowie earned Offensive Player of the Week; Harding’s Libby Hinton claimed Defensive Player of the Week and Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Cameron Lobb captured Setter of the Week.
GAC VOLLEYBALL OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Whitney Bowie, Southern Nazarene, OH, So., Bethany, Oklahoma Bowie helped the Crimson Storm split its four matches at the Kathleen Brasfield Invitational. She tallied 40 kills, hit .416 and averaged 3.79 points per set. She hit .450 in a win against New Mexico Highlands and .579 against Colorado State-Pueblo. In a victory against Texas A&M-Kingsville, she tallied nine kills and five total blocks. She landed on the All-Tournament Team.
GAC VOLLEYBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Libby Hinton, Harding, MB, Sr., Glen Rose, Texas
Hinton and the Lady Bisons collected three wins at the Hilltopper Classic. She notched multiple blocks in all four contests, highlighted by six in a five-set triumph against Dallas Baptist. Against the Patriots, she added seven digs and 12 kills. In the season-opening win against Edward Waters, she recorded a pair of solo blocks.
GAC VOLLEYBALL SETTER OF THE WEEK
Cameron Lobb, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Jr., Decatur, Illinois
Lobb guided the Rangers to a 3-1 record at the Missouri Southern Invite. She led the GAC by averaging 11.93 assists and 0.67 service aces per set. She twice eclipsed the 50-assist mark after she dished out 53 against Missouri Southern State and 52 in a four-set win against Newman. She added 10 digs against the Lions and recorded five aces against Truman State.
Southern Arkansas players nominated were Landry Rogers, OH; Isla Olivas, MH; and Morgan Schuster, S.