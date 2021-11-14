JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Posting 100 points for the first time since December 19, 2019, the Southern Arkansas women's basketball team took down Upper Iowa on Saturday afternoon 102-96 in a game that saw 18 lead changes.
SAU moved to 2-0 on the season.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The Muleriders had seven players finish in double figures, as Kenzie Ezekiel led the team with 17 points. Diamond Morris finished with 15 points, while Kylie Warren, Kisi Young and Jerrica Bell totaled 14 points. Ariana Guinn finished with 12 points, while Doriana Brown chipped in 10 for SAU.
SAU jumped out to an 11-2 lead to start the game as Linzy scored the first points of the contest on a layup, followed by back to back layups from Brown in which she converted one into a three point play as she was fouled on the shot. Leading 21-11 with 3:05 to go in the first quarter, UIU used an 11-3 run to close the quarter to pull within two of SAU at 24-22.
The Peacocks tie the game at 24-24 to start the second quarter and pulled ahead at 26-24 after a Lydia Haack jump shot. SAU answered as Warren tied the contest at 26-26 after a layup. The two teams traded buckets as SAU tried to pull away as it went up 43-39 with 2:32 to go in the half.
UIU would not let that lead slip away by much as it quickly tied the game back up at 43-43. Two Ezekiel three pointers gave the Muleriders six more points to close out the half while UIU was able to tack on two more scores to give SAU a 49-47 heading into the break.
The third quarter picked up where the first half left off as both teams battled back and forth. UIU came out and tied the game at 49-49 on their first shot as Haack hit a layup. Tied 55-55 at 7:13. The Peacocks pulled in front of SAU with its largest lead at 63-59 with 5:38 left in the third and continue to hold onto the lead as the team went into the fourth quarter with the 74-71 advantage over the Muleriders.
With UIU holding a slim lead through the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, SAU jumped back in front as Guinn nailed a three-point shot on a pass from Ezekiel to give the Muleriders an 80-78 lead (6:50). UIU answered with a Jessica Musgrave layup followed by a Haack three to give it an 83-80 lead.
Young immediately responded with back-to-back layups (4:49, 4:37) to give SAU an 84-83 lead. UIU responded with a layup to go up by one at 85-84, but the Muleriders continued to respond as Brown hit a jumper to take back the lead at 86-85.
Upper Iowa took the lead once more at 89-88, but this lead vanished for the last time as SAU used an 18-7 run to close out the contest (2:01-0:09) as Young started the run with a layup to give SAU a one- point lead at 90-89. Morris and Warren hit back-to-back threes for the Muleriders to give SAU some cushion at 96-91 before closing the game out with a 102-96 victory.
SAU shot 48.6% from the field (36-74) and 35.3% from beyond the arc (12-34). The Mulerider bench had a large contribution to SAU's 102-point total as they poured in 57 points.
The Mulerider defense forced 26 turnovers in the contest, with 13 of those being steals. SAU was able to convert 41 points off Upper Iowa turnovers. Ezekiel finished with three steals, while Morris and Bell both tallied two.
Southern Arkansas will return the court one week from today, as the team travels to Rogers State University. Tip-off is set for 1:30 p.m.