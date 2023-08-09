The 14th Murphy USA Classic is officially set as Southern Arkansas and longtime in-state rival Harding will tangle at El Dorado's Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 21.
Kickoff from Union County is set for 2 p.m.
The announcement was made during a luncheon on Tuesday from the boomtown's Murphy Arts District with dignitaries from both universities, Murphy USA, the game's planning committee, the City of El Dorado and El Dorado School District on hand.
"It's going to be a great matchup," said second-year Mulerider head coach Brad Smiley. "I have tremendous respect for Paul (Simmons) and his program. We talked about offense and defense, but we spent a lot of time in our kicking game and that is one team (Harding) that when you turn on the film you can tell they do the same. Man, they're ready in all three phases. And so to me, that's what makes it such a great matchup."
Harding won last year’s contest against SAU in Searcy, 37-17.
The Muleriders will make the short inter-county jaunt into El Dorado for the 12th time overall and for the ninth consecutive season. Southern Arkansas played in the inaugural game in 2009 when it was simply known as the Boomtown Classic and previously made appearances in 2010 and 2012 before playing in the classic in each of the last eight years that it has been contested.
SAU is 4-7 overall in the Boomtown/Murphy USA Classic.
"The Murphy USA Classic is always one of the highlights of the GAC regular season football schedule," said Great American Conference Commissioner Will Prewitt on the annual event. "I look forward to another great game between these two quality programs this fall."
Harding makes just its second trip to Union County for the neutral site affair after making its inaugural appearance in 2012. In that game, the Bisons edged the Muleriders 23-20 on a last-second field in a battle of unbeaten teams.
The Muleriders have claimed the MUSAC hardware four times most recently in a 17-point win against Arkansas Tech in 2021. SAU defeated Henderson State in both 2018 and 2016 and won its first trophy in 2015 against Ouachita.
Event chairman John Thomas Shepherd said, "This is always a really competitive game and I was reading beforehand that both teams are both picked to finish inside the top five in the Great American Conference this year. So, come October, you know we fully anticipate that this is going to be a matchup that will have some implications for postseason play and for the conference championship.
More information on event developments surrounding the weekend as well as ticket information will be available soon at www.MuleriderAthletics.com.
Murphy USA Classic All-Time History
2009 | Arkansas-Monticello def. Southern Arkansas (17-6)
2010 | Arkansas-Monticello def. Southern Arkansas (28-23)
2011 | Ouachita def. Arkansas-Monticello (38-20)
2012 | Harding def. Southern Arkansas (23-20)
2013 | Henderson State def. Arkansas Tech (45-14)
2014 | Henderson State def. Southern Arkansas (55-41)
2015 | Southern Arkansas def. Ouachita (32-28)
2016 | Southern Arkansas def. Henderson State (50-24)
2017 | Ouachita def. Southern Arkansas (45-42)
2018 | Southern Arkansas def. Henderson State (34-14)
2019 | Ouachita def. Southern Arkansas (38-21)
2021 | Southern Arkansas def. Arkansas Tech (34-17)
2022 | Ouachita def. Southern Arkansas (63-31)
Appearances (including '23 game) in the Murphy USA Classic
Southern Arkansas – 12
Ouachita – 5
Henderson State – 4
Arkansas-Monticello – 3
Arkansas Tech – 2
Harding – 2