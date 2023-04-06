The Great American Conference announced the seventh Golfer of the Week awards of the spring portion of the 2022-23 season.
Henderson State’s Gracen Blount claimed the Women’s accolade and Southern Arkansas’ Logan McDonald won the Men’s honor.
GAC WOMEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Gracen Blount, Henderson State, Sr., Hot Springs, Arkansas
Blount and the Reddies turned in a record-setting performance at the Newman Invitational. She opened with a school-record
6-under-par 66 and followed with a 4-under 68 to post 10-under, the best 36-hole total in program history, to finish second. The Reddies won by 31 strokes with a team score of 26-under.
GAC MEN’S GOLFER OF THE WEEK
Logan McDonald, Southern Arkansas, So., Bryant, Arkansas
En route to a fourth-place showing at the Dallas Baptist
Classic, McDonald carded a 7-under 65 in the opening round to be just the third SAU player since 1993 to shoot a 65 or better. He led the tournament in par-5 scoring at 4.25. The Muleriders finished fifth in the 16-team event.