Despite an explosive second half run, Southern Arkansas was unable to catch Southwestern Oklahoma in women’s basketball Saturday, losing 85-72.
Trailing by 13 points at the intermission, SAU outscored No. 19/25 Southwestern Oklahoma 24-19 in the third quarter to trail by 10 heading into the final quarter.
CLICK HERE to see the box score.
The Muleriders had four players finish in double figures, as Diamond Morris led SAU with 14 points, followed by Kenzie Ezekiel with 13. Mychala Linzy finished with 13 points, while Kisi Young totaled 10 points.
Kylie Warren led the Muleriders with eight rebounds to go along with nine points. Lillie Moore collected seven boards while Young was able to pull down five. Ezekiel led SAU with four assists.
SAU finished 22-66 from the field for 33.3%, while they connected on five of their 17 three point attempts for 29.4%. SWOSU hit 34-of-78 shots from the field for 43.6% and were led by Makyra Tramble with 32 points.
The Muleriders will hit the road next week as they are set to travel to Oklahoma to take on East Central University on Thursday evening, followed by a matchup with Southeastern Oklahoma State University on Saturday afternoon.
SAU is 2-3 in conference, 7-4 overall. Southwestern Oklahoma leads the GAC with an 8-0 conference mark, 14-2 overall.