The Southern Arkansas women's basketball team wrapped up their 2021-2022 season on Saturday afternoon inside the W.T. Watson Athletic Center as they honored seven seniors for senior day against Arkansas Tech.
The Muleriders fell 80-65 and finish their season with a 13-15 (8-14 GAC) record.
Despite only trailing by one point after the first quarter at 21-20, SAU was unable to scrape past ATU has they were able to maintain their lead the rest of the game. The Golden Suns were able to outscore the Muleriders in all four quarters.
The Muleriders had three players finish in double-figures as they were led by Kenzie Ezekiel with 13 points. Playing in her final game as a Mulerider, Ariana Guinn posted 12 points while senior Kisi Young posted 10. Ezekiel led SAU with seven boards while Doriana Brown collected seven.
SAU shot 32 percent from the floor (24-75) and finished shooting 27.6 percent from behind the arc (8-29). ATU finished 30-61 from the floor for 49.2 percent and hit 4-11 three-point attempts for 36.4 percent. The Golden Suns had five players finish in double-figures with Alex Hill leading the way with 23 points.
The seven seniors that were honored after the game included Ariana Guinn, Kisi Young, Camryn Fennell, Jenae Jennings, Doriana Brown, Lillie Moore, and Maggie Evans.