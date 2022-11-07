SHAWNEE, OK – Ouachita Baptist placed its top five runners inside the top 12 as the Tigers won the program’s first Great American Conference Women’s Cross Country Championship title on Saturday in Shawnee, OK.
CLICK THE PDF for complete results.
The Tigers finished 14 points ahead of Arkansas Tech. Oklahoma Baptist’s Sophia Strange captured the individual title. The Tigers, who had never finished better than fifth as a team at the GAC Championships, ended Oklahoma Baptist’s five-year reign as the conference champion.
Taylor Koeth registered the top individual finish and fastest time ever recorded by Tiger at the GAC Championships with her third-place showing a time of 18:20.5. Jaci McGregor, sixth, and Kate Nachtigal, 10th, joined Koeth inside the top 10.
Macie Cash and Mackenzie Davis followed Nachtigal in 11th and 12th to round out the Tigers’ scoring five runners.
For the third straight GAC Championships, the Golden Suns finished second. Marcie Cudworth, Ashlynn Mays and Libby Booth all finished inside the top 10.
Booth’s ninth-place result earned her GAC Freshman of the Year. She joined Mays as the program’s second GAC Freshman of the Year. Strange and the Bison finished third. One year after garnering Freshman of the Year, Strange became only the second runner to win the individual title on their home course and the first since Harding’s Gladys Kimtai won at the inaugural event in 2011.
Kayla McGruder notched her fourth-straight top-10 finish as she took eighth. Harding’s Nieves Megias finished second to Strange as the Lady Bisons finished in fourth. East Central finished fifth.
Like McGruder, she clinched her fourth top-10 showing at the GAC Championships. The Tigers’ Abigael Kemboi crossed in fifth for her second-straight top-five run at the GAC Championships.
Southern Arkansas edged out Southern Nazarene for sixth. Southeastern Oklahoma State took eighth, followed by Southwestern Oklahoma State, Northwestern Oklahoma State, Henderson State and Arkansas-Monticello.
The top 20 finishers earned All-GAC distinction. Ouachita led with five recognized, followed by four from Arkansas Tech, three from Harding and Oklahoma Baptist, two each for East Central and Southern Nazarene and one from Southern Arkansas.
The league also honored its top student athletes with its Elite and Distinguished Scholar Athlete awards. Arkansas Tech’s Callie Beshore,
Morganne Browning and Felicity West plus Harding’s Brianna Hall and Kylie Phillips all received the Elite Scholar honor as both own perfect 4.00 grade-point averages.
Ouachita’s Rebecca Beard, Emily Castilaw, Sydney Delgado, Sara Holman, Koeth and Monk; Southern Arkansas’ Bronwyn Buchanan, Dakota Cassidy and Alyzah McGlasson, Arkansas Tech’s Mays and Mandy Sykora, Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Emilie Brown and Emily Smith, Henderson State’s Martha Mosqueda and Southwestern Oklahoma State’s Josilyn Schenk received the Distinguished Scholar award.