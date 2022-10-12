Southern Arkansas University Tech has scheduled a press conference for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 18 on the campus in East Camden. The college will announce a significant gift to the new Rocket baseball program.
Dr. Jason Morrison sought in-kind help and donations from the community and program supporters to fund the program through the SAU Tech Foundation's Diamond Campaign, and this latest gift leaves only $15,000 remaining to reach the original goal of $300,000.
The Rocket baseball program is the latest addition to SAU Tech's line-up of NJCAA sports. The program has close to 40 players under head baseball coach Tanner Rockwell.