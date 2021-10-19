Southern Arkansas University junior defensive back Brock Floyd saw his big weekend continue on Monday, as he was named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against Arkansas Tech this past Saturday.
Floyd led the Mulerider defense with a career-high 14 tackles (10 solo, 4 assisted), to go along with his first career touchdown, and one tackle for loss.
SAU picked up a 34-17 win over ATU in the Murphy USA Classic, and Floyd's 60-yard scoop and score came at a critical time in the first quarter when SAU was down 14-0 and watching ATU put together another drive. The snap sailed over the head of the ATU quarterback, and Floyd was in the right place as he scooped it up and took it the house to give SAU their first of 34 straight points.
For the season, Floyd leads the SAU defense with 57 total tackles (32 solo, 25 assisted). He also has two interceptions, 3.5 tackles for loss, one quarterback hurry, and one pass breakup.
Floyd is now the third Mulerider to take home GAC Player of the week honors after fellow defensive teammate Gavin Roe took home Defensive Player of the Week honors against Southwestern Oklahoma State, along with Demarcus Williams who earned GAC Special Teams Player of the Week honors against the Bulldogs Harding’s Cole Chancey and Oklahoma Baptist’s Josh Cornell shared the Offensive award. Southern Nazarene’s Josh Johnson claimed the Special Teams accolade.
GAC OFFENSIVE CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Cole Chancey, Harding, FB, Sr., Commerce, Georgia
Chancey recorded the third 200-yard rushing game of his career as he ran for 231 yards in the Bisons’ 46-21 win at No. 9 Henderson State. He scored four touchdowns, the third four-touchdown game of his career. His third score of the game, a 70-yard run, represented his longest run of the season.
GAC OFFENSIVE CO-PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Josh Cornell, Oklahoma Baptist, WR, Jr., Allen, Texas
Cornell caught five passes for 105 yards as the Bison defeated East Central, 47-20. He scored on four of those receptions to set the school single-game record for touchdowns. Additionally, he broke the program’s all-time record for touchdown catches. His nine receiving touchdowns rank in a tie for eighth in Division II.
GAC SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Josh Johnson, Southern Nazarene, KR, So., Borger, Texas
Johnson opened Thursday night’s 30-22 home victory against Southwestern Oklahoma State with a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He set the Crimson Storm record for longest kickoff return in school history. On defense, he added four tackles, three pass breakup and helped limit SWOSU to just 1-of-16 passing in the second half.
Other SAU players nominated for awards were Jariq Scales, RB and Trent Franklin, ST.