The Great American Conference has announced its 2022 Football superlative awards and released the All-GAC teams.
The coaches voted Southern Nazarene’s Gage Porter as the GAC’s Offensive Player of the Year, East Central linebacker Devon Roush as Defensive Player of the Year and Henderson State quarterback Andrew Edwards as Freshman of the Year.
Ouachita Baptist’s Todd Knight claimed the Coach of the Year honor.
Porter finished his season as the leader across all of college football with 27 rushing touchdowns. He accounted for 40 touchdowns, the second-highest total in Division II. He ran for a GAC single-season record 1,747 yards, a total that also ranked second in Division II. Through the air, he passed for 1,277 yards and 13 touchdowns against only two interceptions.
Roush became the second Tiger named Defensive Player of the Year as he joined Jason Catchings, who won the inaugural award in 2011. He led the conference with 100 tackles. He forced three fumbles, tallied 7.5 tackles for loss and recovered a fumble. The Tiger defense ranked second in total defense and scoring defense.
Edwards took over as Reddie quarterback in their second game of the season. He led the Reddies to an 8-3 record. He threw for 2,137 yards and 21 touchdowns. He threw three or more touchdowns in five starts. His 168.6 passer efficiency ranked fifth in Division II and his 21 touchdowns led all Division II freshmen.
Knight picked up his sixth GAC Coach of the Year award. He guided the Tigers to an 11-0 record, their fourth undefeated regular season and their fifth appearance in Division II Playoffs. Knight’s offense produced a league-high five First-Team selections in running back T.J. Cole, tight end Hunter Swoboda, and offensive linemen Anthony Chairez, Zac Henson and Peyton Stafford.
Cole ended the regular season with 26 rushing touchdowns, second only to Porter in all of college football and his 1,653 yards ranked third in Division II. Swoboda averaged 20.4 yards per reception; Chairez, Henson and Stafford helped the Tigers rank second in the nation in scoring offense and fourth in rushing yards per game.
Southeastern Oklahoma State’s dynamic connection of Daulton Hatley and Marquis Gray made the First Team. Hatley finished the season as the lone GAC quarterback to eclipse 3,000 passing yards this season. He threw for 29 touchdowns, 17 went to Gray. The 17 touchdown receptions rank second in Division II while his 1,284 yards rank fifth. Senior offensive lineman De’Jante Granger also made the First Team. Henderson State’s Xavier Malone and Oklahoma Baptist’s Keilahn Harris joined Gray as receivers on the First Team. Malone’s 1,382 yards rank second in Division II and his 15 touchdowns rank fourth. Harris caught 80 passes for 1,050 yards. He added 782 return yards to finish with the third-most all-purpose yards, 1,832, in the country.
One year after winning Freshman of the Year, Southern Arkansas’ Jariq Scales ran for 1,043 yards and 12 touchdowns to make the First Team for the second-straight year.
Harding fullback Will Fitzhugh and East Central center Maximus Johnson rounded out the First Team. Fitzhugh ran for 361 yards and scored nine touchdowns.
In addition to Roush, the Tigers placed cornerback Keonte Lusk and safety Cody Alexander on the All-GAC First Team. Lusk intercepted three passes and recovered three fumbles. Alexander tallied 70 tackles and tied for the GAC lead with four forced fumbles.
Harding also produced three First-Team honorees on defense. Defensive end Nathaniel Wallace led the Bisons with 5.5 sacks. Cade Pugh led the Bisons with 8.5 tackles for loss and three interceptions from his safety position. Patrick Healy added 4.5 tackles for loss.
Ouachita’s defensive end Anthony Freeman and cornerback Andrew Hayes made the First Team. Freeman led the team 9.0 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks. Hayes intercepted two passes and added 46 tackles.
Southeastern’s Maalik Hall, the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year, returned to the First Team after he led the conference with 8.0 sacks. His 11.5 tackles for loss ranked second.
Northwestern Oklahoma State’s Brian Holiday also made his second-consecutive appearance on the All-GAC First Team. He tied for the conference lead with four forced fumbles and led with three fumble recoveries while also adding 9.5 tackles for loss.
Henderson State’s Deldric Shields and Arkansas-Monticello’s Damarous White rounded out the All-GAC First-Team Defense. Shields amassed 2.5 tackles for loss, a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery. White led the Weevils with 77 tackles and his 11.0 tackles for loss placed him third in the conference.
The four First-Team Special Teams honors went to Ouachita’s Joe Couch and Justin Dean at punter and the at large special teams position, respectively. Couch averaged 43.7 yards per punt and placed 12 of his 27 tries inside the 20-yard line.
Arkansas Tech kicker Jesus Zizumbo went 14-for-16 on field-goal tries to earn the First-Team kicker spot. Harding’s Kendale Allen led the league, and ranked fourth in the country, by averaging 33.2 yards per kick return as well as 11.4 yards per punt return.
In total, Ouachita led the way with 18 All-GAC selections. East Central produced 16 All-GAC picks followed by 11 from Henderson State and Southeastern Oklahoma State.