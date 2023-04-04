The Great American Conference announced the Softball award winners for the ninth week of the 2023 season. Southern Arkansas’ Jaxynn Dyson won Player of the Week and Harding’s Riley Price captured Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Jaxynn Dyson, Southern Arkansas, SS, Jr., Normal, Illinois
Dyson reached base seven times in the Muleriders’ sweep of Ouachita Baptist. She went 1-for-3 with a run scored in game one. She hit a two-run first-inning home run and drove in three in game two. She hit her second home run of the series and drove in three more runs in game three.
GAC SOFTBALL PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Riley Price, Harding, RHP, So., Edgewood, Texas
Price earned her second-straight Pitcher of the Week nod as she picked up two wins against Henderson State. In the series opener, she held the Reddies to six hits in a 6-0 victory. She struck out seven and did not walk a batter. She entered in relief in the finale and threw 2.1 scoreless frames to improve to 13-3 as the Lady Bisons completed a sweep.
Also nominated from SAU was Morgan McAlexander, RHP.