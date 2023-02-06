The Great American Conference announced the softball award winners for the opening week of the 2023 season. Southern Arkansas’ Alyssa Miller captured Player of the Week. Arkansas Tech’s Bailey Buffington and Oklahoma Baptist’s Kayleigh Jones shared Pitcher of the Week.
GAC SOFTBALL PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Alyssa Miller, Southern Arkansas, LF, Jr., Magnolia, Texas
Miller went 11-for-14 as the Muleriders rolled at the Mardi Gras Invitational with a 5-0 record. She registered three-hit games against Midwestern State and No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville. She went a perfect 5-for-5 against Delta State. She tripled, stole a base and drove in three runs against the Lady Statesman. She notched an inside-the-park home run against the Mustangs.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Bailey Buffington, Arkansas Tech, RHP, Sr., Benton,
Arkansas
Buffington did not allow an earned run across 21.2 innings pitched. She registered complete-game shutouts against Texas A&M-International and Oklahoma Christian. She struck out nine against the Dustdevils. She limited both the Eagles and St. Edwards to four hits. She held the opposition to a .173 average.
GAC SOFTBALL CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK
Kayleigh Jones, Oklahoma Baptist, RHP, Sr., Claremore, Oklahoma
Jones collected three wins as the Bison went 5-0 at the Mardi Gras Invitational. She struck out 12 in a 5.0-inning effort against Delta State and 11 in a 6-0 shutout of No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville. She followed up with seven in a 2-1 win against Mississippi College. She broke the school’s career record for strikeouts, held previously by current East Central coach Destini Anderson.
Also nominated was Sydney Ward, RHP, Southern Arkansas